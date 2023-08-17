BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The recent string of thefts and burglaries in Bakersfield doesn’t stop for anybody, not even a local food bank, according to a Facebook post.

Earlier this week, the Community Action Partnership of Kern had eight food delivery truck’s catalytic converters stolen.

Three of the eight delivery trucks were vandalized for a second time this month after being repaired, which took several weeks to complete, according to the non-profit organization.

Officials said repairs for the new ring of catalytic converter thefts can cause the non-profit up to $20,000 in damages, the equivalent of around 16,650 meals.

Fortunately, the catalytic converter thefts did not cause CAPK to cancel any events.

CAPK is accepting donations to help cover repair costs. If you would like to make a donation visit, capk.org/donate or call 661-336-5236.