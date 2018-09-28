CAPK 'Feed the Need' food drive receives thousands of cans at Kern County Fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - While we've been getting our fill of the Kern County Fair, Community Action Partnership of Kern dedicated a day to 'Feed the Need.'

The seventh-annual canned food drive brought together fun and philanthropy--all to help those experiencing food insecurity.

Those who brought four cans of food got free admission to the fair.

"This event helps up kind of restock our resources at the food bank," said James Burger, CapK's outreach and advocacy coordinator.

Last year, they received more than 52,000 pounds of food. In the past four years, they've netted nearly 200,000 pounds.

"(CAPK's) food bank expends a lot of resources each summer. As families are at home, kids are at home, they are in need of food. We provide a lot of food during that time period," Burger said.

The goods are especially crucial as the holiday season approaches. Each month, CAPK feeds about 95,000 families.

"Rebuilding those reserves in our warehouse allows us to keep doing that as we're moving into the holidays," Burger said.

Donations are needed year-round at the food bank, so if you'd like more information, visit their website, capk.org.