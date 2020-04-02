CAPK announces food distribution event for April 2 in Shafter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Community Action Partnership of Kern announced it will host an emergency drive-thru food distribution event Thursday morning in Shafter.

CAPK said it is hosting the food distribution event at the Truth Church parking lot beginning at 11 a.m.

The church is located at 101 Beech Ave. You can enter through the alley from Pine Street, behind Peters Funeral Home, they said.

CAPK says it will distribute one box per vehicle and will not allow walk-ups at the event. CAPK is asking people to not show up before 10 a.m. as to not block traffic in the area.