BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Capital Dental Group will host a blood drive next week benefiting Houchin Community Blood Bank.

The blood drive is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 18 at the dental group’s office at 8701 Camino Media. Donors will receive a Houchin Community Blood Bank 70th anniversary water bottle

and will be screened for COVID-19 antibodies.

To schedule an appointment, click here.