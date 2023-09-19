BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Halloween may still be more than a month away, but it’s not too early to start thinking about costumes for the kids.

Capital Dental Group and Wasco State Prison are hosting a costume donation drive and are looking for new and gently used costumes. Costumes of all sizes are welcome, but costumes for children from 3 to 9 are most wanted.

Costumes can be dropped off at Capital Dental Group, located at 8701 Camino Media, through Sunday, Oct. 15.

All costumes will be distributed to schools in the Wasco Unified Elementary School District.