BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Capital Dental Group and Houchin Community Blood Bank are holding a mobile blood drive on Wednesday. All donors will also receive a screening for COVID-19 antibodies. They are asking for participants to make an appointment.

The blood drive will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the Capital Dental Group parking lot located at 8701 Camino Media.

You can schedule an appointment here.