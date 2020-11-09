Capital Dental Group, 88.3 Life PM partnering for food drive benefiting CAPK Food Bank

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Capital Dental Group and 88.3 Life FM are partnering up for a Thanksgiving food drive benefiting the Community Action Partnership of Kern Food Bank next week.

The food drive will be held on Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Capital Dental Group parking lot at 8701 Camino Media. Community members are encouraged to donate nonperishable food items. Turkeys will also be accepted.

Participants are asked to avoid donating fresh produce, as it is difficult to transport and can get damaged during the process.

“This has been a difficult year for everyone, and we are excited to give back to this wonderful community that we have had the privilege of serving since 1989,” said Capital Dental Group Controller Ashley Vaughan. “Our incredible staff works hard every day and the food drive gives them an opportunity to extend those efforts beyond Capital Dental Group’s walls.”

Donations will be accepted along Liberty Park Drive, just south of the Capital Dental Group building between Haggin Oaks Boulevard and Mill Rock Way. Volunteers will take donated items out of back seats and trunks, allowing donors to drive up and drop off their donations. 88.3 Life FM will broadcast live on location throughout the event.

“(CAPK) appreciates everyone who has contributed to our community and donated their time to give back,” said CAPK’s Ayleen Pereyra. “The overall support of people like you is what makes it possible for families to have food on their table. Because no one should go hungry.”

For more information on the food drive, call 661-616-5456.