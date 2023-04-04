BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Canyon Hills Church will be holding special Easter services from Good Friday through Easter Sunday and the community is invited.

According to a release by the organizers, a Good Friday communion service will be held on April 7 at 12:15 p.m. at the church’s main location.

A second service will be held on Easter Sunday, April 9 starting with a community gathering at 6 a.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park at 9101 Kern Canyon Rd. followed by the main service at 9:30 a.m. in the Canyon Hills Sanctuary at 7001 Auburn St., organizers say.

There will be coffee and doughnuts along with a free egg hunt at the Summit at 11:30 a.m. for children ages 2 through 12, as well as a special event for families of people with special needs, according to the organizers.

