BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Canyon Hills Church along with CityServe will host the “Truck to Trunk” food box giveaway Friday morning.

The church plans to give out 2,600 food boxes. Each 30-pound box contains fresh produce, protein and dairy items.

Anyone is welcome to attend the drive-thru event.

The event takes from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Canyon Hills Church at 7001 Auburn St.