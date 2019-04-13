Cannabis dispensary owners protest, allege corruption among county officials

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Protesters lined up outside the public services building Friday with signs that read "Stop the Corruption" alleging county officials of corruption in enforcing county codes.

One local cannabis owner claimed the county is selectively authorizing certain dispensaries to get up to code and move forward with the permit process, while stonewalling others.

Dozens of dispensary owners protested, speaking out against alleged corruption, claiming the planning department and code enforcement are being used as corruption tools.

David Abassi, the owner of Green Cross Collective, says "there is a monopoly scheme, there is evidence of wrongdoing."

"Why are they in contempt of court and not us?" he added.