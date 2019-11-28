Cannabis activist Abbasi enters 5th District Supervisor’s race

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new candidate has entered the race for the 5th District supervisor’s seat Wednesday.

Activist David Abbasi dropped by the Kern County Elections Office to file papers for the seat representing much of east and south Bakersfield.

Abbasi is a longtime medicinal cannabis activist and a former dispensary owner.

Recently, law enforcement officials launched an effort to seize Abbasi’s guns, but Abbasi said it was political retaliation.

Now he says he will bring a fresh voice to the Kern County Board of Supervisors.

“Kern County is broken and corrupt,” Abbasi said. “We need to get rid of career politicians, and get fresh, creative ideas, so that we can accommodate, diversify, and prosper.”

“With me, there will be no bedbugs in DHS offices or corruption on the board. Kern County deserves better.”

Abbasi is the third person to enter the race. Incumbent Leticia Perez will run for re-election. Ronnie Cruz, the sales manager of Spanish-langauge newspaper El Popular, has also filed papers

Primary Election Day is March 3, 2020.