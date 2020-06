BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Family and friends will gather Sunday at Almondale Elementary School for a candlelight vigil in memory of 11-year-old Leilah Johnson, who drowned while on vacation in Oklahoma.

The vigil will began at 8:15 p.m. near the corner of Verdugo Lane and Chippewa Street.

The Rosedale Union School District said earlier this week that Leilah was a sixth-grade student.