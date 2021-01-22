Candlelight vigil scheduled for Monday in honor of 2 missing California City boys

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A candlelight vigil is scheduled for next week in onor of the two California City boys who were reported missing more than month ago.

Friday marked 32 days since Orrin and Orson West were reported missing. A reward of $100,000 is noe being offered for anyone who can help investigators find them and to prosecute anyone responsible for their disappearance.

California City police chief Jon Walker said his officers are following up on every tip they recieve with officers seen back at the boys’ home on Friday. Walker said there have been no major developments in the case, however.

The vigil for the two boys is set for 6 p.m. Jan. 25 at 10717 Aspen Ave. in California City. Candles will be provided for those who attend.