Candlelight vigil for those lost to drugs, alcohol to be held Thursday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local mother whose child died from fentanyl has organized a candlelight vigil for those lost to the deadly drug.

The Light a Candle for a Loved One event is set for Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Park at River Walk, located at 11298 Stockdale Hwy. The public is invited to attend and light a candle in remembrance for all of those struggling with addiction and for those who died due to drugs and alcohol.

Kier Butterworth organized the event.

The Kern County Coroner’s office reports that as of Nov. 16, the confirmed number of deaths in 2021 from fentanyl, alone or in combination with other drugs, is 201. The number may be even higher.

If you would like to know more about the drug fentanyl, its potential to devastate lives, and what you can do about it, you are urged to watch Robert Price’s award-winning special report, “Fentanyl: the Counterfeit Killer.”