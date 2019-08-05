Candlelight vigil for shooting victims held by Sikh Friends of Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A candlelight vigil was held Sunday evening in honor of the 29 people killed in two shooting rampages over the weekend.

The vigil, hosted by Sikh Friends of Bakersfield, was held at Stonecreek Park in southwest Bakersfield.

“The shootings that happened are senseless,” said Mayor Karen Goh, who attended the event. “They’re totally unacceptable. Our hearts, prayers go out to the families and friends of all the victims.”

On Saturday, a gunman shot dead 20 people and injured 26 at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, and around 1 a.m. Sunday a man shot and killed nine people, including his sister, in Dayton, Ohio.