BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A candle flame that spread to a Christmas tree was the cause of a fire that damaged an east Bakersfield apartment complex, fire officials said.

Kern County firefighters were dispatched to a four-unit apartment complex in the 300 block of Oswell Street with a fire in one of the units around 8:30 a.m.

Residents were instructed to evacuate.

Kern County fire officials told 17 News a candle flame spread to a plant and then spread to a Christmas tree.

No occupants were inside the complex and no injuries were reported among firefighters and civilians.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to one complex.

Fire officials remind community members to place open flames a safe distance from flammable objects.