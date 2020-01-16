Candidate for California Assembly causes stir with Board of Supervisors speech

Julie Solis, a candidate running for 34th District California Assembly, made a fiery speech at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

The meeting was one of the largest to date, with up to 2,000 in attendance.

Solis began her speech with passionate remarks about oil, the topic at hand. She argued in favor of clean energy.

However, her speech took a turn when the chairman of the board, Leticia Perez, asked her to wrap up for time.

“That other guy got three minutes,” Solis said.

“This is not a venue for campaigning or partisan politics,” Perez said.”

“If I was campaigning, I would bring up about Saudia Arabia, when you go around telling people they just want to have sex with me because of my big titties,” Solis said.

Here is a video of her full speech, without bleeps.

Solis responded Wednesday, defending her fiery comments.

“What words were vulgar?” she said. “I regret that on the live stream, they bleeped it out and made it sound like I said something worse than I did. Let the truth be heard. What did I say that was so wrong?”

As a democrat, Solis was declined an endorsement by the Kern Democratic party.

However, she will still be on the ballot as a Democratic candidate against Assemblymember Vince Fong this March.

Solis said her speech at the meeting was to address the harassment she’s allegedly faced.

“I’ve been harassed so much, especially by Leticia Perez and the establishment democrats here in Kern County,” Solis said. “I’ve been slut-shamed. I’ve been called every name in the book. I’ve been a called a whore, a slut.”

Supervisor Leticia Perez declined to comment on Solis’ remarks about her.

We also reached out to Assemblymember Vince Fong, but we have not yet heard back.