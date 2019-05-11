Cancer survivors take annual photo at Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center celebrated local cancer survivors with a photo shoot.

A group photo is taken every year for National Cancer Survivors Day.

The weather may have put a damper on the event for some, but many people braved the rain and got together for the annual event.

Another shoot will be happening on Wednesday so that more people can join.

It’s happening at 8:30 a.m. and the photo will be at 9:15 a.m.

A free continental breakfast will be served.

The photo shoot is taking place at the center at 6501 Truxtun Ave.