Cancer survivors take annual photo at Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center

Local News

by: Lia Yoakum

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center celebrated local cancer survivors with a photo shoot.

A group photo is taken every year for National Cancer Survivors Day.

The weather may have put a damper on the event for some, but many people braved the rain and got together for the annual event.

Another shoot will be happening on Wednesday so that more people can join.

It’s happening at 8:30 a.m. and the photo will be at 9:15 a.m.

A free continental breakfast will be served.

The photo shoot is taking place at the center at 6501 Truxtun Ave.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FIFA – Copa America 2019

 
71
15
22
58
DÍAS
HORAS
MINUTOS
SEGUNDOS