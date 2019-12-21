Cancer survivor’s non-profit sends care packages to kids being treated for cancer

One young man has made it his mission to give the gift of hope and love to those who need it most during the holidays.

Julian Castaneda has survived two bouts with cancer. He was diagnosed with leukemia at age 10 and again at 16.

Castaneda recieved a bone marrow transplant and fortuanately is now 18 years old and in remission.

Castaneda now dedicates his life to support cancer patients and their families.

His non-profit organization called Bags of Love Foundation prepared 200 care packages that will go out to children’s hospitals across the state.

“With these bags, they realize that they’re not alone and that they have others that will be there with them and that there’s always hope,” he said.

The gifting celebration took place at Saint Francis Parish on Friday and it was made possible by donations which go toward helping cancer survivors.

You can donate to Castaneda’s foundation at this link.