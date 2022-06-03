BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local cancer survivors celebrated life after their diagnoses with a brunch at the AIS Cancer Center on Friday.

While there were lots of smiles and hugs as everyone cherished being together to celebrate being cancer-free, not everyone there was cancer-free.

Victoria Hummal was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in 2019, and it spread to her liver. She said being proactive can be the difference between life and death.

“Please, please go get screened. It will save your life. I feel like if I would’ve listened to the symptoms, you know, the more I could’ve caught it in time,” Hummal said.

She said she’s going through chemotherapy but still staying hopeful as she continues through her journey.