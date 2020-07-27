Can you be medically exempt from the state’s mask mandate? It’s possible, but not likely.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – To wear a mask or not to wear a mask? It’s a debate that has divided our country. However, people with asthma and other chronic lung conditions say the struggle is less about a difference of opinion and more about safety.

Jo Law is one of more than 50,000 asthma suffers in Kern County; she says wearing a mask is almost impossible due to her chronic asthma and COPD.

“It feels like you’re drowning,” said Law. “You feel like a guppy out of the water.”

Carol Donati, a Bakersfield resident who also has asthma, has had a similar experience, even trying a dozen masks to see if any allow her to breathe.

“I feel like kind of a fish out of the water,” said Donati. “It obstructs my breathing, and after about five minutes, I have to pull it down.”

According to the CDC, both Donati and Law could be eligible to get an exception from California’s mask mandate. Yet, Pulmonologist, Dr. Amy Mehta says that rarely happens.

“They’re at a much higher risk of getting a severe form of COVID-19,” said Dr. Mehta.

She says the process to get an exception is quite rigorous and based on your doctor’s discretion.

“I still would hesitate to give someone a mask assumption,” said Mehta, “Just because they risk getting COVID-19.”

Here in Kern County, this issue is heightened. Thousands suffer from chronic lung disease, and as we know, the air quality is routinely poor during the summer months.

Bakersfield has received an F grade in numerous categories from the 2020 American Lung Association’s State of the Air Report. Moreover, a recent Harvard study that states people who’ve lived for decades in the county with higher levels of air pollution are 8% more likely to die from the disease.

“This is not safe for people in this condition to be wearing masks,” said Law.

Yet, Dr. Mehta says these preexisting conditions are more of a reason to stay covered or stay home.

“If you absolutely cannot tolerate wearing a mask for any length of time, and your lung disease is severe, I recommend that you self isolate at home, “said Mehta.

For those suffering from chronic lung disease who can’t self isolate, Dr. Mehta suggests they reach out to their doctor and look into other options like a face-shield.

“They’re excellent, I can now work in them,” said Law. “I don’t break out in a sweat and feel like I’m suffocating. “

However, Mehta warns that plastic face shields are “not as protective as wearing a mask.”