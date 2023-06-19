BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — New equipment was installed at Campus Park South this past week, featuring new equipment for children.

According to the City of Bakersfield, the new playground is for children between 2 and 5 years old.

In addition to the new playground, the city said that ADA-compliant drinking fountains, ADA-compliant sidewalk improvements, concrete picnic tables and benches are also in the works.

The proposed project will cost a little more than $280,000, the city said.

The city said the improvements are possible due to the Public Safety & Vital Services Measure (Measure N).

Visit Campus Park South today at 4445 Pin Oak Park Blvd, Bakersfield, CA.