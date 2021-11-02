Campout Against Cancer this weekend with the Kern County Cancer Foundation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Cancer Foundation (KCCF) will be holding its 8th Annual Campout Against Cancer at the Kaiser Permanente Sports Village, 9001 Ashe Rd. Bakersfield, CA this weekend, Nov. 6 and 7.

The proceeds from the event go to benefit local cancer patients to help them get the care they need.

This year`s event will include a car show hosted by the Bakersfield Car Club Council, the Kern Cancer Run/Walk, a concert with the Josh Rosenblum Band as headliner coming in from Santa Barbara, Calif., and a Spanish language talent competition, Voces Contra El Cancer (Voices Against Cancer) event Sunday evening.

Other highlighted events will include the Survivor ceremony, Team Challenges, Team Campsites and local bands.

