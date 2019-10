The annual Campout Against Cancer kicks off Tuesday.

Anyone interested can meet for dinner at Tony’s Pizza on Coffee Road, as teams, volunteers and cancer survivors begin organizing for the big fundraising event.

Campout Against Cacner is being held at the Kaiser Sports Village in March, and raises money for programs that directly help local cancer patients and their families.

Tuesday’s even begins at 5 p.m. at Tony’s Pizza located at 4750 Coffee Road.