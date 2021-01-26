Camping World opening distribution center in Tejon Ranch Commerce Center

TEJON RANCH, Calif. (KGET) — Camping Word Holdings, Inc. is in the process of opening a distribution center in the Tejon Ranch Commerce Center.

The company announced it is in the middle of relocating operations from Bakersfield to a new spot inside the commerce center.

“We are happy to welcome Camping World to our ever-expanding Tejon Ranch Commerce Center neighborhood. Their relocation to TRCC is a testament to the value of our central location and adjacency to both Interstate 5 and Hwy 99 – making it the ideal and opportune place for companies wanting to expand in California to locate their business,” executive vice president of real estate at Tejon Ranch Co. Joseph N. Rentfro said in a news release.

The center is found on Interstate 5 and Highway 99 with two million square feet for commercial and industrial space.