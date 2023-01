BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual Camellia Show will be held March 4 and 5 at the Bakersfield Racquet Club. Admission is free.

Entries in novice categories and floral design can be brought to the club from 7 to 10 a.m. on March 4, with judging taking place from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The show, presented by the Camellia Society of Kern County, is open to the public from 1 to 5 p.m. on March 4 and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on March 5. There will be a plant sale and opportunity drawing.