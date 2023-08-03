BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Calvary Bakersfield and Vision y Compromiso are preparing east Bakersfield students for the upcoming school year.

The city of Bakersfield is invited to Calvary Bible Church on Aug. 12 for food, fun games and lots of gear for school. The Back to School Summerfest is an opportunity for families to stock up on necessary school supplies and enjoy one of the final days before heading back into the classroom. The event will be held at 4040 Niles St. and runs from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

“As we prepare for the new school year, we want to provide families in east Bakersfield with

the resources and support they need for a successful academic journey,” said Daisy Calderon,

Event Coordinator. “The Back To School Summerfest is a celebration of community unity and a

way to uplift our children as they embark on a new chapter of learning.”

The church urges that supplies are on a first come, first serve basis. Families from all walks of life

are encouraged to participate.