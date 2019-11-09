Caltrans to close two off-ramps on northbound Hwy. 99 for nearly a month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Caltrans has announced an opening and some closures for a few ramps on Highway 99 next week.

The Department of Transportation said the northbound 99 off-ramp to Rosedale Highway will re-open on Wednesday at 5 a.m. This will not include the auxiliary lane on the off-ramp.

Caltrans will be closing the northbound Highway 99 ramp to California Avenue for 25 days starting Tuesday at 10 p.m. Motorists are encouraged to use the Rosedale Highway and Ming Avenue exits.

The northbound Highway 99 off-ramp to Buck Owens Boulevard will also be closed for 25 days beginning Nov. 14 at 10 p.m. Motorists are encouraged to use the Rosedale Highway or Airport Drive exits instead.