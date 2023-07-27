BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ramp meters installed at several ramps along highways 58 and 99 to make merging into traffic safer are set to be activated in August.

Caltrans said the ramp meters are scheduled to be activated on Aug. 7, but drivers will begin to see them lit on July 31.

The ramp meters will be located at:

The H Street on-ramp onto westbound Highway 58

The Chester Avenue on-ramp onto eastbound Highway 58

All on-ramps from Union Avenue to eastbound and westbound Highway 58

The eastbound Rosedale Highway on-ramp to southbound Highway 99

Caltrans officials advise motorists to be aware that metering hours can vary and take place at any time of the day.

Ramp meters act as traffic lights for freeway ramps aimed at reducing congestion on the freeway. Metering lights are activated as traffic builds on a freeway.

Caltrans officials advise motorists to remain attentive while driving through work zones.