BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After an emergency closure affected westbound Highway 178 through the canyon Saturday, Caltrans’ recommended detour to Lake Isabella could have you filling up your gas tank more than you expected this holiday weekend.

The detour sends Memorial Day motorists east on Highway 58 to Highway 14 to Highway 178.

Highway 155 remains closed due to previous weather damage.

Highway 178 was closed due to damage to a portion of the roadway at mile marker 21.5 between the mouth of the canyon in Bakersfield and Lake Isabella.