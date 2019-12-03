Caltrans releases climate change assessment for Central Valley

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Caltrans on Tuesday released climate change assessments focusing on Central California and Orange County regarding risks posed by wildfires, extreme temperatures and coastal bluff erosion.

“Too many Californians have already experienced the effects of climate change including fires, flooding and mudslides impacting all modes of travel, the erosion of coastal highways, and dead and dying trees falling near roadways,” Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin said in a release.

“Caltrans is taking steps now to fully understand the reality we’re facing and ensure the long-term health and vitality of our vast transportation system for current and future generations,” Omishakin said.

The new assessments will help guide the department in planning and investment strategies that lessen impacts of climate change and save taxpayer money, according to the release.

To read the assessment pertaining to Kern County, click here.