Caltrans is hiring workers to maintain roads in Kern County.

The agency says it’s looking to hire service assistant openings in Kern. Caltrans says the position involves labor-intensive work including roadway and roadside maintenance — such as asphalt, pavement and vegetation control — along with rock removal and traffic control.

Pay ranges from $2,932 to $3,335 per month, depending on experience.

You can apply at this website.