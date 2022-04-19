BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CalTrans held a “Worker’s Memorial Ceremony” Tuesday morning to remember Highway Maintenance and other employees who have lost their lives while on the job.

Since 1921, a total of 189 Caltrans workers have died in the line of duty.

The ceremony featured a temporary memorial of 189 orange safety cones to represent each fallen Caltrans worker. Reckless or inattentive drivers traveling through Work Zone Areas have caused the majority of Work Zone Deaths.

“Lately we’ve seen a lot more accidents by those individuals driving, texting and talking on their cell phones. We really want to point out that that is not safe and it could put in jeopardy one of our Cal Trans employees and we could end up losing one of them, and that’s one thing we don’t want to do,” Cal Trans District 6 Director Diana Gomez said.



Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol want to remind drivers to stay attentive and undistracted while driving, be cognizant of workers and vehicles in Construction and Maintenance Areas, and most importantly, “slow for the cone zone.”