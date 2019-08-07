Caltrans: Highway 99 roadwork to close 24th Street, Buck Owens Boulevard ramps for 55 days

Caltrans construction begins the week of Aug. 12, but no specific date was given.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Caltrans says construction on a new lane will close an on-ramp and off-ramp on Highway 99 for 55 days in Central Bakersfield beginning next week.

Caltrans says work on an auxiliary lane on the northbound Highway 99 begins the week of Aug. 12, but no starting date has been set.

Construction will cause a closure of the Highway 99 northbound off-ramp to 24th Street and the northbound on-ramp on Buck Owens Boulevard.

Caltrans said the following:

The posted detour will utilize the Buck Owens Boulevard exit where traffic can return south on Buck Owens to 24th Street (Rosedale Highway) as well as the California Avenue exit where traffic can go north on Oak Street to 24th Street (Rosedale Highway). The Northbound State Route 99 on-ramp from Buck Owens Boulevard will be closed for 55 days starting the week of August 12. Caltrans

Drivers, as always, should be mindful of workers on the side of the road and limit speeds in construction zones.