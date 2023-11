BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The current widening project has reached 2.1 miles of repaved roadways on Highway 46 near Lost Hills.

Caltrans announced Thursday that 2.1 miles of roadways received new pavement as part of the widening project. The new pavement was completed on the eastern end of the closure heading west.

Officials say there is about 1.4 miles of paving remaining. As of now, the Highway 46 roadway closure is expected to be lifted on Nov. 22.