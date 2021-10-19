Caltrans funding to add roundabout in Weedpatch

WEEDPATCH, Calif. (KGET) –More than 2.1 billion dollars is being allocated by the California Transportation Commission for projects to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state.

One of the projects approved this week is a roundabout on State Route 223 in Kern County.

The project will cost 4.4 million dollars and will go to construct a roundabout to improve operations and safety near Weedpatch Highway where it intersects with Route 223.

The Road Repair and Accountability Act (SB 1) makes up $696 million of the funding, which is about one-third the cost of the projects for the state.

“By making these significant investments, California is building the public transportation system we need for a safer and more prosperous, equitable, and environmentally sound future,” said Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin. “This investment also includes nearly $1 billion for local and regional transportation projects that carry significant community benefits.”

The CTC also approved 15 other projects throughout the state. Those projects will help extend the life of 76 bridges, prevent costly repairs, and improve the quality of the road for Californians.