BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Caltrans District 6 shared video of some of the demolition work crews undertook to clear some of the rocks from Highway 178 before it’s expected to reopen Friday.

According to a tweet from Caltrans, the blasting efforts are complete and Highway 178 is expected to reopen once repairs are completed and the roadway is fully cleared.

Highway 178 has been closed through the canyon since Wednesday morning.