BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There will be an additional construction site added to the ongoing string of repairs on Hwy 155 according to Caltrans.

In the weekly update, Caltrans says the slope repair at post mile 54.60 (site 1) is expected to be complete on Aug. 12. After the operations on site 1 are finished, crews are moving east a mile to the next culvert placement and slope repair site. The repairs happening at the second site will begin on Aug. 14 next week.

Caltrans says the third site of slope repairs began on Aug. 9 and are still ongoing, according to a press release. Caltrans plans for one-way traffic by early September through the construction zone.

The initial list of ongoing repairs began back on July 17, KGET previously reported. Caltrans has been urging drivers to “Slow for the Cone Zone.”