Caltrans closing, re-opening ramps on Hwy. 99 tonight

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Caltrans is closing and re-opening several ramps tonight. 

The California Department of Transportation said it will be re-opening the Highway 99 off-ramps to California Avenue and Buck Owens Boulevard tonight. However, the Olive Drive off-ramp on the 99 will be closed for 55 days starting tonight. 

In addition, Caltrans is closing the northbound Highway 99 on-ramp from Highway 204, including the Airport Drive on-ramps to northbound 204. The closure will last for 80 days. 

