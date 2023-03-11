BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Extreme flooding in some areas of Kern County has forced the closure of various highways to the traveling public.
According to the Caltrans District 6 Twitter page, the current flooding will affect the following highways:
- Wasco: Highway 43 between Elmo Highway and Whistler Road
- Earlimart: Highway 99 between Avenues 24 and 56. Traffic will be detoured off Northbound and Southbound of avenues 24 and 56 respectively to Howard Road
- Coarsegold: Highway 41 at Serpa Canyon Road between Pony Express and Calvin lanes
- Woodlake Area: Westbound Highway 198 at Highway 245