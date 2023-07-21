BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A homeless encampment that sprung up next to M Street and the Highway 178 offramp was cleared out on Friday.

Caltrans brought crews in on Friday morning to cleanup the makeshift shelters erected by at least half a dozen people who set up the encampment in June.

A Caltrans spokesperson told 17 News the department recieved numerous complaints from citizens who felt the encampment should not be allowed in the downtown Bakersfield area, especially one considered a gateway to the city center.

Caltrans could not say where the unhoused people moved to, but at least one of them returned on Friday afternoon. 17 News tried to speak with the person but he declined to answer questions.