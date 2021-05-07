Caltrans breaks ground on Highway 46 widening project

LOST HILLS, Calif. (KGET) — Construction has begun to widen a stretch of Highway 46 leading to the coast.

Every other part of the highway has been widened and separated by a median. Now the Lost Hills oil field is the last stretch to get an upgrade.

Crews will widen the entire 60-mile portion of Highway 46 between Interstate 5 and Highway 101 from two lanes to four. The project has been over 20 years in the making, but is now a reality.

Safety concerns have been a top priority after dozens of people died in crashes on that stretch of highway alone.

The widening project will cost $37 million.

