Caltrans appoints new director in charge of state highway system in Kern County

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — The California Department of Transportation has appointed a new director in charge of the state highway system in Kern County.

Diana Gomez has been appointed as the new director of Caltrans District 6, which oversees highways in Fresno, Kings, Tulare and Madera counties, along with Kern.

Caltrans said Gomez had been the Central Valley regional director for the California High-Speed Rail Authority since 2013. As the regional director, she was responsible for overseeing the high-speed rail project in the Central Valley.

Prior to her appointment at the CHSRA, Gomez spent more than 25 years at Caltrans. She was a senior transportation electrical engineer before becoming chief for the offices of traffic management and systems management operations, the department said.

In 2011, Caltrans said Gomez was appointed as the District 7 deputy district director of traffic operations.

“It is with great pleasure and excitement that I return to Caltrans, where I will strive to maintain the department’s focus on our mission and accomplishing our future goals.” Gomez said. “While still facing the challenges of COVID-19 and the possibility of more difficult times ahead, I am committed to fully supporting my District in order to maintain our level of service to the traveling public.”