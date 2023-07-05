BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Caltrans is scheduling nighttime lane closures on southbound Interstate 5 near the Los Angeles County line for rock removal operations starting July 10.

Starting July 10 through Aug. 4, southbound Interstate 5 near the Grapevine Road exit will be reduced to two lanes for about a half mile, officials said.

The nighttime closures are scheduled to take place Sunday nights from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and Monday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to Caltrans officials.

There will be no closures on Fridays and Saturdays.

Caltrans officials want to remind drivers to stay attentive while driving and slow down through work zones.