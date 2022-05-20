BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has announced nighttime lane closures on Highway 99 between the City of Delano and the City of McFarland beginning Sunday for maintenance operations.

As long as weather permits, Caltrans will reduce Highway 99 to one lane in both directions between Whisler Road and County Line Road beginning May 22 until June 30. The closures will begin each night at 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

However, reduced lane sections will not be longer than one mile in length at any time during active road work.

To keep everyone safe, Caltrans asks drivers to stay attentive and remain aware of workers and vehicles in construction zones. It also stresses the importance of slowing down while driving through these work zones.