Caltech seismologists: More than 1,400 aftershocks have followed July 4 earthquake

PASADENA, Calif. (KGET) — Caltech seismologists say there have been more than 1,400 aftershocks – including 17 of a magnitude higher than 4.0 – following Thursday’s earthquake near Ridgecrest.

In Friday’s press conference, the seismologists said there is a 6 percent chance of a magnitude 6.0-plus quake within the coming days, but the chances of one that size diminish as time goes on.

Damage from the quake was relatively minimal. That’s because Ridgecrest is a relatively young city, the seismologists said, and was built to building codes enacted in the 1940s.

The quake damaged road surfaces, leaving cracks in some roads. Those cracks have since been filled in by Caltrans.

The largest temblor to hit Southern California in 20 years, the quaked prompted officials to evacuate Ridgecrest Regional Hospital as well as a few apartment buildings until damage inspections could be completed. About 20 minor injuries were reported.