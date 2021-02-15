CALM’s wild boar nicknamed ‘Hammy’ has died

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Living Museum has announced that its wild boar nicknamed “Hammy” died over the weekend.

The zoo said it received Hampton 11 years ago as an orphaned piglet and that he quickly grew in size. CALM said he quickly worked his way into the hearts of the staff, docents and guests who visited the zoo during his time there.

“He was smart (too smart, really), quirky, funny and very entertaining,” the zoo said in a social media post. “How lucky we are to have known him — we are sure going to miss our Hammy.”