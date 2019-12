California Living Museum’s HolidayLights Spectacular got ninth place in USA Today’s Reader’s Choice 10 Best of 2019 list.

The winner was the Festival of Lights at the Cincinnati Zoo, which also won last year. The otehr California zoos that made the list were the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert and the Los Angeles Zoo.

You can see CALM’s light show on display every night starting at 5:30 p.m. Gates close at 8:30 p.m. The show runs at CALM through Jan. 4, 2020.