BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CALM is getting ready to flip the switch on its inaugural Autumn Nights light show.

The zoo is partnering with Lightasmic!, the longtime producer of the zoo’s Holiday Lights event.

Autumn Nights kicks off Thursday and will be held every Thursday through Sunday from 6 to 9 p.m. until Oct. 30., according to organizers.

The family-friendly, Halloween-themed light show will feature the Candy Corn Express Train and the Craze Maze, according to organizers

You can also buy snacks like kettle corn, churros and dumplings.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for kids ages 4 to 15. Kids 3 and under enter free.