CALM Zoo to reopen next week with modifications

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Living Museum announced they will reopen with modifications next week. The zoo will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. under California public safety guidelines.

Guests are required to wear face masks or face coverings. Social distancing measures will be in place, CALM asks each group to keep a 6-foot distance from other groups. Hand sanitizing stations will also be available.

Admission for adults is $10, $6 for children ages 3-12, and children under 3 are free. Admission for seniors is $7. Admission is free for U.S. military and veterans.

CALM will reopen on Wednesday, Sept. 23 and is located at 10500 Alfred Harrell Hwy.

